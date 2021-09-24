How to use the token security feature?

While we don't have a blacklist, we do have a whitelist feature that's very similar. It allows you to restrict your token to certain domains or IP addresses. Even if your token is exposed, it can't be used by any other domain or IP address. Check out the token security page to restrict access.

IPinfo also uses a referrer header to determine where a request is coming from. If this isn’t updated, we won’t know which domain is making the request. You'll know this is happening if your requests aren't resolving. To fix this problem, simply include your domain name in the referrer header. Here’s more information to help correct this issue: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Referer.