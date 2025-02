How to use the bulk upload feature?

Bulk uploading is available on your dashboard here. This feature is especially helpful if you don’t want to set up API integrations or perform multiple searches.

Simply include the ASNs or IPs (one per row) in the CSV or text file and upload it.

Check out our sample formats on the bulk upload page.

Once we process the file, it will appear in the list. You can then download all the additional IP or ASN data right from your dashboard.