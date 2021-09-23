Data privacy

The goal of IP data (and IP geolocation data in particular) has never been to track individuals in real-time. While we do provide accurate IP address information, this data is simply a metric to be used by individuals or businesses to monitor and provide personalized experiences for site visitors. But these details are not specific enough to infringe on the personal privacy of each IP address owner.

For instance, our database helps websites narrow down their visitors' country, city, region or state, zip code, and other non-personal information.

While we do offer longitude and latitudes, these coordinates do not point to an exact person or the exact location of an IP address. Rather, these coordinates point to the city center or postal code center nearest the IP address in question.

At IPinfo, we also work to protect the privacy of our users and customers. We never sell personal details of those who trust us with their IP data needs.