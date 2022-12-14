Does IPinfo support IPv6?

IPinfo supports traffic from both IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. However, we don’t support requests from IPv4 and IPv6 on our same API endpoint. You have to use a specific API endpoint if you are using an IPv6 IP address: https://v6.ipinfo.io/. Try it out:

curl https://v6.ipinfo.io

The https://v6.ipinfo.io/ address works exactly like our standard https://ipinfo.io/ API endpoint. This enables you to use all existing API parameters and arguments.

This however does not impact the usage of our website, which is dual stack.