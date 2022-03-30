When I access the database endpoint using something like curl, it doesn’t seem to work and I get a corrupted/empty file..what am I doing wrong?

If you are using a library or program like curl to access our database endpoint, make sure that a redirect is enabled. For curl, that will be specifying the “-L” flag.

### WITH REDIRECT ENABLED $ curl -L https://ipinfo.io/data/location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.csv.gz % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 852 100 852 0 0 718 0 0:00:01 0:00:01 --:--:-- 718 100 600M 100 600M 0 0 3532k 0 0:02:54 0:02:54 --:--:-- 3374k ### WITHOUT REDIRECT ENABLED $ curl https://ipinfo.io/data/location.csv.gz?token=$TOKEN -o location.csv.gz % Total % Received % Xferd Average Speed Time Time Time Current Dload Upload Total Spent Left Speed 100 852 100 852 0 0 1260 0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 1260

