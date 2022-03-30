How do you do a lookup of an IP address using your database?

-- function to convert ip to int CREATE FUNCTION ip2int(text) RETURNS bigint AS $ SELECT split_part($1,'.',1)::bigint*16777216 + split_part($1,'.',2)::bigint*65536 + split_part($1,'.',3)::bigint*256 + split_part($1,'.',4)::bigint; $ LANGUAGE SQL IMMUTABLE RETURNS NULL ON NULL INPUT; -- sample query using the function SELECT * FROM ip_geolocation WHERE ip2int('200.233.1.2') BETWEEN ip2int(start_ip) AND ip2int(end_ip)`