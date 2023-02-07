[IP to Mobile Carrier] Get mobile carrier information from a phone’s IP address using the C# language

If you are using the C# programming language and want to look up whether or an IP address is a mobile carrier IP address and get the associated information, you can use our IP to Mobile Carrier API service. To get started:

Step 1: Get your access token.

Sign up for the appropriate tier and copy your IPinfo access token from your dashboard.

Step 2: Install the IPinfo C# library

Visit our official open-source IPinfo C# library GitHub repo and follow the instructions to install the library.

Step 3: IPinfo C# library ⇒ IP to Mobile Carrier

After importing and initializing the IPinfo package, you will need to call the following methods on the IPResponse class variable:

Code Description
ipResponse.Carrier.Name Name of the mobile carrier company associated with the IP address
ipResponse.Carrier.Mcc Mobile Country Code (MCC)
ipResponse.Carrier.Mnc Mobile Network Code (MNC)

Starter code template

//namespace
using IPinfo;
using IPinfo.Models;


namespace IPinfoApp {      
    // Class declaration
    class IPlookup {
          
        // Main Method
        static async Task Main(string[] args) {
            
            ////////////////////////////////
            // initializing IPinfo client // 
            ////////////////////////////////
            // Get your IPinfo access token from: ipinfo.io/account/token
            string token = "YOUR_TOKEN";
            IPinfoClient client = new IPinfoClient.Builder()
                .AccessToken(token)
                .Build();


            // making the API call
            string ip = "174.245.67.12";
            IPResponse ipResponse = await client.IPApi.GetDetailsAsync(ip);

            ////////////////////////////
            // IP to Carrier Insights //
            ////////////////////////////
            Console.WriteLine($"Mobile Carrier Name: {ipResponse.Carrier.Name}");
            Console.WriteLine($"Mobile Country Code: {ipResponse.Carrier.Mcc}");
            Console.WriteLine($"Mobile Network Code: {ipResponse.Carrier.Mnc}");
        }
    }
}
Result

Mobile Carrier Name: Verizon
Mobile Country Code: 311
Mobile Network Code: 480

Besides the API service, IPinfo’s IP to Mobile Carrier data is also available as a database: IP to mobile carrier database download.

To learn more about using the C# language and .NET framework with IPinfo, please check out our article: First steps with C#/.NET & IPinfo’s API and Database

If you have any questions, please reach out to us.

