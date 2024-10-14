What are the data retention and deletion process of IPinfo?

We don't store any data in the first place. Our IP datasets do not contain any PII and do we have the capability or functionality to process any PII.

As a fully remote company, we do not download or store data on employee laptops. Consequently, we do not maintain hard copies of documents. All records are stored electronically on secure, cloud-based servers. However, we maintain complete and accurate accounting records, including copies of contracts and reports, for a minimum of 5 years after the completion of the associated agreement. The retention period for other documents and records will be determined on a project-by-project basis, considering relevant legal and contractual requirements.