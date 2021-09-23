Can I change my email login?
If your account is registered with an email account that is no longer in use, here are the steps you can take to change the email login.
- Login into your account at https://ipinfo.io/account/login
- On the Profile page, you will see a profile section with the current registered email with IPinfo.
- Update the email address field and click on 'Save'.
- A confirmation box will appear if the new email registration is accepted.
- An email will be sent to your new email.
- Click on the confirmation email link and your login will be changed to the new email.