What is an IP range?

An IP range is a group of successive public IP addresses that can be assigned to a subnet. For instance, a company may use an IP range of 198.200.30.1 to 100.200.30.20.

Keep in mind that an IP range is just a part of a larger sequence of IP addresses. This means that it can be very difficult to expand the IP range once it is set, so it's usually better to make it a bit bigger than you need to account for your company growth.