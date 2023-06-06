What is IP geolocation?

IP geolocation, or geolocation by IP, is a method of finding the geographical location and other information about the user's computer using its IP address. This process can reveal the computers: country/region, city, latitude, longitude, ZIP/postal code, ISP, ASN and more.

Don't confuse IP geolocation with Geolocation by GPS. IP location looks at the user's IP to determine the location, whereas geolocation takes a look at the lat/long coordinates to find where the user is.